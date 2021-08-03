ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.48 ($13.50).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €9.97 ($11.73) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €10.21. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €10.81 ($12.72).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

