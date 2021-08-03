EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213,071 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NPO opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

