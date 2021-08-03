Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.840-$0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $575 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.74. 630,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,859. Entegris has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.57. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

