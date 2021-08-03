EOG Resources (EOG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect EOG Resources to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EOG Resources to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 716.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.