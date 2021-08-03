EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Update

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 7,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 498,862 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 39.9% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,714,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

