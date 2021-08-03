EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Update

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 12,750,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.07.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. 474,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,153. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

