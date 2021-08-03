Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$170.00 at TD Securities

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQGPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$110.69 target price (down previously from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $119.08 on Friday. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $119.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.19.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

