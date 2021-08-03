Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 43.68%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Shares of BMRN opened at $77.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,735,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,565 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

