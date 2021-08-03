Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $71.02 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

