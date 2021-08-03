Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Masco Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Masco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAS. Truist upped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.01. Masco has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 316,488 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Masco by 1,370.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 306,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Masco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,395,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

