ESBC Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,636.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $611,476.38 and approximately $46,636.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,388,120 coins and its circulating supply is 29,108,786 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

