ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ESE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.20. The stock had a trading volume of 126,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.76 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 965,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 76,663 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 480,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

