Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.32 earnings per share.

Shares of ESPR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,084. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $402.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESPR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

