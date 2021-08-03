Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $134.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Shares of ESPR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. 26,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $398.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

