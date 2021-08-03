Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in July

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS FLRAF remained flat at $$4.30 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29. Essentra has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essentra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

