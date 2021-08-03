Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,445.00

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $388,924.87 and $1,445.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00010171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Yield alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00060845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00813438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00094951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042313 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.