Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,800 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 923,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,353.0 days.

CUYTF opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $55.66 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.49.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

