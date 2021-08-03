Etsy, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Etsy in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $7.21 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.52.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $188.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,492 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,278 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $196,817,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $114,962,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,756,000 after buying an additional 227,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

