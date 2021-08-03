EUNO (EUNO) Achieves Market Cap of $10.77 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, EUNO has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $10.77 million and $4,862.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.76 or 0.01034369 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000095 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,275,960,663 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.