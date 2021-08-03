EuroDry (EDRY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect EuroDry to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). EuroDry had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. On average, analysts expect EuroDry to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EuroDry alerts:

EuroDry stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. EuroDry has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of EuroDry from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.