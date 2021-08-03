Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $143.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Euronet's strong position is backed by constant expansions through acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channels. Its digital transactions have been gaining traction for quite some time. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year. However, it is persistently grappling with high operating expenses, which put pressure on margins. Its weak ROE bothers. The balance sheet position is another concern. The company's second-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.3%. The company reported a loss of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.”

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Shares of EEFT traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.00. 5,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

