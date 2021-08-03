EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Issues Earnings Results

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

EverQuote stock traded down $4.83 on Tuesday, hitting $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77. EverQuote has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $56.11.

In other news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $104,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 114,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

