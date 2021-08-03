EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $41.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.96, but opened at $28.33. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EverQuote shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 2,922 shares.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $104,562.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 114,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,029,825.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,904 in the last ninety days. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in EverQuote by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $821.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

