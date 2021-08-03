Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exchange Income stock remained flat at $$32.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26. Exchange Income has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $33.74.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

