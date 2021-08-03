Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$50.00 to C$52.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exchange Income traded as high as C$41.09 and last traded at C$40.85, with a volume of 72158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

EIF has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 36.43.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.8807025 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.67%.

About Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

