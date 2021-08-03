eXp World (EXPI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect eXp World to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.85 and a beta of 2.83.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,637,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,377,656 shares in the company, valued at $949,485,841.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,500 shares of company stock worth $9,472,590. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

