Expedia Group (EXPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $159.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

