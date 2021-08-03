Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Releases Earnings Results

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,843. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.06.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

