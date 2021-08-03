Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 186,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,940,740. The company has a market cap of $241.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

