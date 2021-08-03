Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2021 earnings at $13.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.68 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FB. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

FB opened at $351.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $997.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.49. Facebook has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $21,599,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,343,620 shares of company stock valued at $790,711,773 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

