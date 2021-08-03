Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.3% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $78,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $46,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total value of $27,585,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,343,620 shares of company stock worth $790,711,773. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.10. The company had a trading volume of 397,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,338,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

