Facet Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,042 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 8.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $61,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,725 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after acquiring an additional 826,612 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after acquiring an additional 556,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after acquiring an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,294,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $159.98. 185,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,348. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.72. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

