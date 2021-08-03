Facet Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,830,000. BHF RG Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,108,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,040,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,085 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.75. 161,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,551. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

