Falcon Minerals (FLMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Falcon Minerals to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. On average, analysts expect Falcon Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 800.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

