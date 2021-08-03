Family Firm Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,535,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,375,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,297,000 after purchasing an additional 55,266 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $159.54. The stock had a trading volume of 97,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,348. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.72. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

