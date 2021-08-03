Family Firm Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,296,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 36,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 10,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.56. 1,277,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,614,918. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

