Family Firm Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. First Command Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 41,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 180,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 100,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 20,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $110.28. 232,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,708. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

