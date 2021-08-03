Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmmi by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmmi by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 343,100 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FAMI opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

