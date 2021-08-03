Fate Therapeutics (FATE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. On average, analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FATE opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.88.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

