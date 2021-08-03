Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.83. 8,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.03 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

