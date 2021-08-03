Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

NYSE RACE opened at $212.15 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.70.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

