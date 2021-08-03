Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $872,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

FMAT opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

