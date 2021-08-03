Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 9,277 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,708. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.33.

