Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 293.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 204,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 28,692 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 655,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 208,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 326,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

SPIB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. 9,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,844. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $37.19.

