Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 63.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banta Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.34. The stock had a trading volume of 223,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,566. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $351.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.51.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.