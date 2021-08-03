Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $855,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $884,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

NYSEARCA:RHS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,159. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $166.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.63.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

