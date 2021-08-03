Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSW. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000.

XSW stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.20. 53,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.13. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $113.56 and a 12-month high of $177.74.

