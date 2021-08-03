Financial Management Network Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,701.84. 41,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,818. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,485.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

