Financial Management Network Inc. Buys New Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.82. 20,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,042. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

