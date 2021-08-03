Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,451 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,385,236. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

